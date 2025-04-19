Gujarat Titans Triumph: Unstoppable Rise to IPL's Summit

Gujarat Titans, despite lacking a roster of star-studded names, have defied expectations in the IPL, rising to first place in the standings following a remarkable victory over Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad. A pivotal 119-run partnership between Jos Buttler and Sherfane Rutherford saw the 2022 champions successfully chase down a formidable target of 204 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, marking their best run chase in IPL history. The Titans' mastery against spin has been integral to their success.

Throughout the season, GT's batsmen have accumulated 419 runs off 258 balls against spin, experiencing only eight dismissals across seven matches. Their batting metrics against spin are industry-leading, with an average of 52.37, a strike rate of 162.40, a dot ball percentage of just 21.6, and a boundary percentage of 22.09. These figures place GT at the top in average, strike rate, dot ball, and boundary efficiency against spin.

Winning the toss, GT opted to bowl, facing a blazing start from DC's Karun Nair and KL Rahul. Contributions from Axar Patel and Tristan Stubbs, along with a powerful finish by Ashutosh Sharma, propelled DC to a challenging total of 203/8. On the bowling front, GT's Prasidh Krishna impressed with figures of 4/41, supported by Mohammed Siraj, Arshad Khan, Ishant Sharma, and Sai Kishore, each taking a wicket.

During GT's chase, an early loss of captain Shubman Gill saw Jos Buttler stepping up with an unbeaten 97 alongside partnerships with Sai Sudharsan and Rutherford, leading GT to a decisive seven-wicket victory with four balls to spare. Buttler's performance earned him the 'Player of the Match' honor.

This triumph marked GT's fifth win out of seven matches, situating them at the apex of the points table and relegating DC to second place after their second defeat of the season. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)