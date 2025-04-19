Rajasthan Royals' Impressive Performance Against Rivals

The Rajasthan Royals delivered a commanding performance, with Yashasvi Jaiswal emerging as the top scorer, amassing 74 runs in their latest match-up. His stellar innings laid a solid foundation for the team.

On the bowling front, Avesh Khan impressed by taking three crucial wickets, including that of the Royals' star batsman. His aggressive strategy put pressure on the opposition.

Despite losing key wickets, including Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Riyan Parag, the Royals managed to accumulate a competitive score of 178 runs over 20 overs, maintaining momentum in the face of a strong bowling attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)