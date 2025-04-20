Sabalenka's Bold Move: Mobile Phone Controversy at Stuttgart Open

In a dramatic turn at the Stuttgart Open, Aryna Sabalenka, the world number one, took an exceptional step by using a mobile phone to document a disputed ball mark after the umpire declined to review it further. This controversial move occurred during her victory against Elise Mertens on Saturday.

The incident arose when Sabalenka, visibly puzzled, encountered a contentious out call that favored Belgian player Mertens, granting her a service break lead in the first set. Upon receiving confirmation from umpire Miriam Bley, Sabalenka attempted to appeal for a recheck, which was denied. Consequently, she captured the scene with a team member's phone amid mixed reactions from spectators.

Following the match, which Sabalenka won with scores of 6-4 and 6-1, she received a warning for unsportsmanlike conduct. Despite this, she remained undeterred, advancing to the semi-finals where she will face Jasmine Paolini. Sabalenka remarked on the intense post-match handshake with Bley, emphasizing no intention of retaliation but acknowledging the exchange's unusual nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)