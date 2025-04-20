Chiefs Dominate Highlanders to Regain Super Rugby Pacific Lead

The Waikato Chiefs made a remarkable comeback in the Super Rugby Pacific standings after crushing the Otago Highlanders 46-10 on Saturday. This victory propelled them back to the top, surpassing the Canterbury Crusaders.

Coach Clayton McMillan expressed satisfaction with the team's capability to rebound from the previous week's loss to the New South Wales Waratahs. He highlighted the intensive preparation and learning from their mistakes as crucial factors in their recent success.

The Chiefs' defensive prowess proved vital, having conceded the lowest points in the competition. As they head into the latter stages, McMillan acknowledges the importance of resilience and defensive strength, which were evident in their resolute stance against the Highlanders.

(With inputs from agencies.)