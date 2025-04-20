Left Menu

High-Scoring Thriller: Union Berlin vs. Stuttgart

Union Berlin and Stuttgart delivered an electrifying Bundesliga match, featuring an unprecedented eight goals by halftime, ending in a 4-4 draw. Andre Ilic's double for Berlin and remarkable strikes, including Leopold Querfeld's long-range effort, highlighted the game. The result impacted potential European qualifications with Stuttgart 11th and Union 13th.

Union Berlin and Stuttgart set a new record in the Bundesliga with a captivating match that saw an extraordinary eight goals scored before halftime. The game, held on Saturday, ultimately concluded in a 4-4 draw after a second half that failed to match the intensity of the first.

Andre Ilic stood out for Union Berlin by netting two goals, while Stuttgart showcased a diverse attack with four different scorers contributing. Leopold Querfeld, Union's defender, dazzled with a stunning 34-meter strike that landed in the top-right corner, further elevating the game's excitement.

The defensive lineups were overshadowed by offensive prowess, with Union scoring from just five shots on target and Stuttgart having six. Despite the thrill, this result kept Stuttgart 11th in the league, dampening their European qualification dreams, while Union secured their position at 13th, avoiding relegation concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

