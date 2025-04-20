Teen Cricket Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shines Bright on IPL Debut
Bihar Cricket Association President Rakesh Tiwari praises Vaibhav Suryavanshi's remarkable IPL debut at age 14, highlighting his potential as a future cricket star. Vaibhav, the youngest ever IPL player, impressed with his fearless batting, scoring 34 off 20 balls for Rajasthan Royals, breaking records and leaving a lasting impression.
In a display of cricketing brilliance, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi made headlines on his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut, playing for the Rajasthan Royals against Lucknow Super Giants. The youngster smashed a six off his first ball and went on to score 34 runs off just 20 balls, including two boundaries and three sixes, marking an impressive start to his IPL career.
Bihar Cricket Association President Rakesh Tiwari expressed tremendous pride in Vaibhav's performance and future prospects. 'Vaibhav's innings today is a testament to his talent and potential. I always knew he could deliver on big occasions, and his fearless batting has left everyone in awe,' Tiwari remarked.
Not only did Vaibhav set the record as the youngest player to feature in the IPL, but he also broke previous records with his incredible innings. Prior to his IPL debut, Vaibhav had already made waves by becoming the youngest to score a List-A fifty in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the fastest youth Test century for India. His rapid rise in cricket has made him a name to watch.
