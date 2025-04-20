Left Menu

Punjab FC Gears Up for Kalinga Super Cup with Enthusiastic Squad Announcement

Punjab FC has revealed its squad for the Kalinga Super Cup ahead of their crucial Round of 16 match against Odisha FC. With a mix of seasoned and young players, Coach Panagiotis Dilmperis is optimistic about progressing in the competition, relying on their strong head-to-head record this season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 14:26 IST
Punjab FC team during training session (Image: Punjab FC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab FC has officially announced its squad for the upcoming Kalinga Super Cup, as they prepare to face off against Odisha FC in the Round of 16. The match, scheduled for tomorrow, will take place at Bhubaneshwar's iconic Kalinga Stadium with kick-off at 8 PM.

Head Coach Panagiotis Dilmperis has selected players who were part of the last Indian Super League season, where the team secured 10th place. Dilmperis expressed hope that the blend of experience and youthful energy in the squad will propel Punjab FC further in the competition.

Highlighting a favorable head-to-head record against Odisha FC, Punjab FC is entering the match with confidence, having previously secured a victory and a draw against their opponents. Coach Dilmperis emphasized the team's readiness and strong training sessions ahead of this critical fixture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

