Punjab FC Gears Up for Kalinga Super Cup with Enthusiastic Squad Announcement

Punjab FC has officially announced its squad for the upcoming Kalinga Super Cup, as they prepare to face off against Odisha FC in the Round of 16. The match, scheduled for tomorrow, will take place at Bhubaneshwar's iconic Kalinga Stadium with kick-off at 8 PM.

Head Coach Panagiotis Dilmperis has selected players who were part of the last Indian Super League season, where the team secured 10th place. Dilmperis expressed hope that the blend of experience and youthful energy in the squad will propel Punjab FC further in the competition.

Highlighting a favorable head-to-head record against Odisha FC, Punjab FC is entering the match with confidence, having previously secured a victory and a draw against their opponents. Coach Dilmperis emphasized the team's readiness and strong training sessions ahead of this critical fixture.

