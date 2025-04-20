Bengaluru's Bold Move: Patidar's Strategic Toss Decision

In a pivotal IPL encounter, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's skipper Rajat Patidar made a bold decision by choosing to field after winning the toss against the third-placed Punjab Kings on Sunday.

RCB, currently sitting fifth in the standings, aims to shake things up by introducing Romario Shepherd into the lineup, replacing Liam Livingstone for this crucial match.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings have opted for stability, retaining their successful squad as both teams prepare for an intense showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)