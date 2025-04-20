Spinners Shine as Royal Challengers Stifle Punjab Kings
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's spinners, Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma, played pivotal roles in restricting Punjab Kings to 157 for six during an IPL match. Despite a strong start from Punjab's Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh, RCB's crafty bowling turned the tide, leading to a crucial victory.
In a gripping IPL encounter, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's spinners Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma played a decisive role in pegging back Punjab Kings to a meager total of 157 for six on Sunday.
Krunal Pandya, with figures of 2/25, and Suyash Sharma, with 2/27, showcased masterful spin bowling that dismantled the opposition after RCB chose to field first on a pitch with a hint of slowness. This strategic move paid off, particularly against Punjab's promising start driven by Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh.
Punjab Kings seemed on course for a hefty score until Krunal's clever variations claimed the key wicket of Arya, catalyzing a dramatic collapse. Despite some resistance from Shashank Singh and Marco Jansen, Punjab's score was kept to a manageable 157, thanks to RCB's strategic bowling approach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
