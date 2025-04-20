Spinners Shine as Royal Challengers Stifle Punjab Kings

In a gripping IPL encounter, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's spinners Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma played a decisive role in pegging back Punjab Kings to a meager total of 157 for six on Sunday.

Krunal Pandya, with figures of 2/25, and Suyash Sharma, with 2/27, showcased masterful spin bowling that dismantled the opposition after RCB chose to field first on a pitch with a hint of slowness. This strategic move paid off, particularly against Punjab's promising start driven by Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh.

Punjab Kings seemed on course for a hefty score until Krunal's clever variations claimed the key wicket of Arya, catalyzing a dramatic collapse. Despite some resistance from Shashank Singh and Marco Jansen, Punjab's score was kept to a manageable 157, thanks to RCB's strategic bowling approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)