Thrilling IPL Face-off: Mumbai vs Chennai

In a significant Indian Premier League fixture, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya decided to field first against the struggling Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

Despite occupying the seventh spot on the points table, Mumbai fielded an unchanged team, underlining their confidence. Meanwhile, Chennai's skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni made a strategic change, introducing young Ayush Mhatre to the lineup in place of Rahul Tripathi.

With notable players on both sides, including Mumbai's Suryakumar Yadav and Chennai's Ravindra Jadeja, fans anticipate an engaging duel as each team claws for a crucial win.

(With inputs from agencies.)