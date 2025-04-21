Neeraj Chopra Classic Set to Elevate Indian Athletics

Neeraj Chopra, India's iconic athlete, is preparing to fulfill a long-held ambition with his eponymous javelin competition in Bengaluru next month. The Neeraj Chopra Classic, scheduled for May 24, will be a prestigious World Athletics Gold category event featuring former world champions and Olympic medalists.

Top throwers like Anderson Peters, Julius Yego, and Thomas Roehler are set to compete in this landmark event, although the participation of Chopra's Pakistani rival, Arshad Nadeem, remains uncertain. Hosted amid ongoing political tensions with Pakistan, the event signifies a focus on Olympic sports over cricket in India.

Chopra, who dreams of India hosting a Diamond League event, emphasized the potential of the competition to enhance local talent and increase athletics' popularity. He envisions the Neeraj Chopra Classic as an annual event that could significantly impact Indian athletics, mirroring the country's growing enthusiasm for Olympic sports.

