Neeraj Chopra to Spearhead India's First International Javelin Competition

India's celebrated Olympian Neeraj Chopra, in collaboration with JSW Sports, announces the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025, the nation's inaugural international javelin competition. Set to occur on May 24, 2025, in Bengaluru, this event is sanctioned by the Athletics Federation of India and will feature top global athletes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 16:51 IST
Neeraj Chopra (Photo: X/@Neeraj_chopra1). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark development for Indian athletics, star Olympian Neeraj Chopra, alongside JSW Sports, has unveiled the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025. This competition, the first of its kind in India, is set to put the nation on the global athletics map with its international roster of athletes.

The competition, scheduled for May 24, 2025, at Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium, promises to be a significant event in the sports calendar. As a World Athletics-sanctioned Gold event, it will feature elite javelin throwers, including Olympic medallists Neeraj Chopra, Thomas Rohler, and Anderson Peters.

Neeraj Chopra expressed his enthusiasm for bringing such a high-caliber competition to India. Backed by the Athletics Federation of India, the event reflects JSW Sports' vision of transforming the nation's sporting presence on the global stage. The competition aims to inspire young Indian athletes and foster a greater appetite for track and field events across India.

