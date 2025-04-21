Serie A Matches Postponed as Italy Mourns Pope Francis
The Italian soccer league postponed Monday’s Serie A matches after the death of lifelong soccer fan Pope Francis, aged 88. The games were on a national holiday, and the new dates have not been announced.
In a significant gesture of respect, the Italian soccer league has postponed its Serie A matches scheduled for Monday following the unfortunate passing of Pope Francis.
Pope Francis, a devoted soccer enthusiast throughout his life, has passed away at the age of 88, leaving a void in the hearts of fans worldwide.
The games, which included Torino-Udinese, Cagliari-Fiorentina, Genoa-Lazio, and Parma-Juventus, coincided with a national holiday in Italy. The dates for these matches to be played have yet to be announced.
