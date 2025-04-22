Left Menu

Sports Stars Shine: Victory, Setbacks, and Bold Moves

In sports news, Rob Havenstein expects to join the Rams' training camp after shoulder procedures. Damian Lillard of the Bucks is upgraded to questionable for playoff action. Simone Biles and Mondo Duplantis win Laureus awards. Luis Arraez is on concussion IL, and various athletic updates unfold.

Updated: 22-04-2025 05:24 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 05:24 IST
Sports Stars Shine: Victory, Setbacks, and Bold Moves
In a flurry of sports activity, Los Angeles Rams' right tackle Rob Havenstein announced his swift recovery from shoulder surgeries, anticipating readiness for summer training camp. Despite being limited in organized team activities, the experienced player is optimistic about his return for the 2024 season.

Elsewhere, Milwaukee Bucks' All-Star guard Damian Lillard is upgraded to a 'questionable' status for Game 2 against the Indiana Pacers, following a recovery period from a concerning blood clot. This development injects anticipation for the Bucks' competitive edge in the playoffs.

In prestigious acknowledgments, Simone Biles and Mondo Duplantis clinched top honors at the Laureus awards, marking their stellar performances in gymnastics and pole vaulting respectively. Meanwhile, Luis Arraez's unfortunate head injury places him on the Padres' concussion protocol, paving the way for Mason McCoy's promotion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

