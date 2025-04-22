Triumphant Shots: Indian Shooters Shine at ISSF World Cup
Indian shooters secured third place at the ISSF World Cup, with a total of seven medals. Despite a missed medal in the trap mixed team event, India celebrated golds by Suruchi Inder Singh. China led the standings, while the USA overtook India due to a higher gold count.
Indian shooters secured a commendable third spot at the latest ISSF World Cup, wrapping up the event with a notable seven medals.
The final tally included two golds, with Suruchi Inder Singh emerging as a standout, clinching both top honors. Her performances overshadowed seasoned competitor Manu Bhaker in the 10m air pistol event.
In a competitive field, China topped the medal standings, while the US edged past India, thanks to a greater number of golds. The trap mixed team event saw mixed results, with the Indian pairs unable to reach the medal rounds.
