Triumphant Shots: Indian Shooters Shine at ISSF World Cup

Indian shooters secured third place at the ISSF World Cup, with a total of seven medals. Despite a missed medal in the trap mixed team event, India celebrated golds by Suruchi Inder Singh. China led the standings, while the USA overtook India due to a higher gold count.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lima | Updated: 22-04-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 11:06 IST
Triumphant Shots: Indian Shooters Shine at ISSF World Cup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Indian shooters secured a commendable third spot at the latest ISSF World Cup, wrapping up the event with a notable seven medals.

The final tally included two golds, with Suruchi Inder Singh emerging as a standout, clinching both top honors. Her performances overshadowed seasoned competitor Manu Bhaker in the 10m air pistol event.

In a competitive field, China topped the medal standings, while the US edged past India, thanks to a greater number of golds. The trap mixed team event saw mixed results, with the Indian pairs unable to reach the medal rounds.

