Triumphant Shots: Indian Shooters Shine at ISSF World Cup

Indian shooters secured a commendable third spot at the latest ISSF World Cup, wrapping up the event with a notable seven medals.

The final tally included two golds, with Suruchi Inder Singh emerging as a standout, clinching both top honors. Her performances overshadowed seasoned competitor Manu Bhaker in the 10m air pistol event.

In a competitive field, China topped the medal standings, while the US edged past India, thanks to a greater number of golds. The trap mixed team event saw mixed results, with the Indian pairs unable to reach the medal rounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)