Aman Siwach Shines at Asian Boxing Championships
Aman Siwach, an Indian boxer, wins against Kyrgyzstan's Abubakir Duisheev in the Asian U-15 and U-17 Boxing Championships' opening round. Competing in the men's U-17 63kg category, Siwach secured a 4-1 victory. Despite his success, teammate Anshul Khasa faced defeat in the men's U-17 70kg category.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amman | Updated: 22-04-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 12:21 IST
- Country:
- Jordan
In a gripping start to the Asian U-15 and U-17 Boxing Championships, Indian boxer Aman Siwach clinched victory against Abubakir Duisheev of Kyrgyzstan in the opening round.
Competing fiercely in the men's U-17 63kg division, Siwach delivered an impressive performance, securing a 4-1 win on day three of the event.
While Siwach's triumph added to India's medal tally, his compatriot Anshul Khasa suffered a 0-5 defeat against Kazakhstan's Kuanysh Urumbassar in the men's U-17 70kg category.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement