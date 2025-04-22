Left Menu

Aman Siwach Shines at Asian Boxing Championships

Aman Siwach, an Indian boxer, wins against Kyrgyzstan's Abubakir Duisheev in the Asian U-15 and U-17 Boxing Championships' opening round. Competing in the men's U-17 63kg category, Siwach secured a 4-1 victory. Despite his success, teammate Anshul Khasa faced defeat in the men's U-17 70kg category.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amman | Updated: 22-04-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 12:21 IST
  • Country:
  • Jordan

In a gripping start to the Asian U-15 and U-17 Boxing Championships, Indian boxer Aman Siwach clinched victory against Abubakir Duisheev of Kyrgyzstan in the opening round.

Competing fiercely in the men's U-17 63kg division, Siwach delivered an impressive performance, securing a 4-1 win on day three of the event.

While Siwach's triumph added to India's medal tally, his compatriot Anshul Khasa suffered a 0-5 defeat against Kazakhstan's Kuanysh Urumbassar in the men's U-17 70kg category.

(With inputs from agencies.)

