The 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards celebrated monumental achievements in sports, with icons like Rafael Nadal and Kelly Slater receiving top honors. The event, held in Madrid, showcased a galaxy of sports superstars, including Armand Duplantis and Simone Biles, who were awarded for their exceptional performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 13:23 IST
Legends Shine at 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards
Former Tennis player Rafael Nadal after winning the award (Photo: Laureus Sports). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

In a celebration of sporting excellence, the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards took center stage in Madrid, honoring the year's most influential athletes. Among notable winners were legendary tennis star Rafael Nadal, pole vaulter Armand Duplantis, and decorated gymnast Simone Biles.

Rafael Nadal received the coveted Laureus Sporting Icon Award, adding to his illustrious career. Meanwhile, Swedish athlete Armand Duplantis was named World Sportsman of the Year, having set new benchmarks in pole vaulting. Gymnast Simone Biles took home the World Sportswoman of the Year title, further cementing her status as a global sports icon.

Attendees at the awards witnessed historic acknowledgments, including Kelly Slater's Lifetime Achievement Award for contributions to surfing. Real Madrid, recognized as the World Team of the Year, and young talent Lamine Yamal, celebrated for his breakthrough performance, also made headlines. The night concluded with sporting luminaries engaging in meaningful conversations about the future of sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

