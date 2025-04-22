Left Menu

Ben Youngs: A Glorious Farewell to Rugby Legend

Ben Youngs, England's most-capped men's player, will retire from rugby at the end of the current season. The 35-year-old Leicester Tigers scrumhalf has achieved considerable success, including four Six Nations titles, four Rugby World Cups, and extensive club achievements with Leicester.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 17:46 IST
Ben Youngs, the celebrated 35-year-old scrumhalf of Leicester Tigers and England's most-capped men's player, announced his retirement at the end of the current season. Renowned for his long-standing dedication and achievements, Youngs leaves an indelible mark on the sport.

Making his debut as Leicester's youngest Premiership player at 17 in 2007, Youngs has contributed significantly to the Tigers with 332 appearances. He retired from international rugby in 2023 after a remarkable career that included four Rugby World Cups and four Six Nations titles.

Youngs expressed mixed emotions about his upcoming retirement, acknowledging the legacy he leaves behind. As he concludes his career with Leicester, where he won numerous titles and set records, Youngs remains focused on the remaining season, determined to finish on a high note.

(With inputs from agencies.)

