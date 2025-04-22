Left Menu

Knight Riders' Undying Spirit Amid Challenging IPL Season

Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore encourages the team's resilience amid a challenging IPL season, drawing parallels to their 2014 title-winning comeback. Despite setbacks, Mysore believes inspiration can emerge, with former assistant coach Abhishek Nayar rejoining to bolster morale.

Updated: 22-04-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:03 IST
In the face of a wavering IPL season, Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore expressed confidence in the team's ability to rebound, urging them to emulate past successes. The team, currently with six points, needs to win five out of six remaining matches to secure a playoff spot.

Reflecting on triumphant campaigns in 2014 and 2021, Mysore highlighted the franchise's history of remarkable turnarounds, noting their nine-game win streak leading to the 2014 title. With unpredictability being a hallmark of the IPL, Mysore implored fans to look beyond the standings for unexpected comebacks.

In a strategic move, former assistant coach Abhishek Nayar returns to reinvigorate the squad. His reappointment comes at a critical time with KKR's batting lineup under pressure. Captain Ajinkya Rahane welcomes Nayar back, affirming his crucial role within the team dynamic.

