Green Bay Hosts NFL Draft: Small City, Big Dreams

Green Bay, the smallest NFL city, is hosting its first NFL Draft. The event, taking place at Lambeau Field, is expected to draw a crowd beyond the city's population. With fans excited and logistics in place, Green Bay aims to showcase its rich football legacy and vibrant culture.

Green Bay, Wisconsin, the NFL's smallest city, will proudly host its first NFL Draft, kicking off the league's premier off-season event. The gathering is expected to far exceed the town's population of 105,000, as fans and hopeful players flock to witness the three-day spectacle.

Mayor Eric Genrich expressed pride in hosting the draft, highlighting Green Bay's deep-rooted football history, with legendary ties to Vince Lombardi and the Green Bay Packers. The event begins at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at the iconic Lambeau Field and promises a memorable NFL Draft Experience.

Visitors from across the country are expected, with neighboring cities like Detroit setting attendance records previously. The city is prepared with contingencies for unpredictable weather and aims to showcase Wisconsin's unique culture. NFL officials emphasize celebrating every nuance of Midwest life, from Polka tunes to quilting circles.

