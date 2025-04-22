Left Menu

Giulio Ciccone's Sunglasses Toss: Celebration or Controversy?

Italian cyclist Giulio Ciccone wins his first stage in two years at the Tour of the Alps but faces a fine for his signature sunglasses-tossing celebration. The celebration, previously unpunished, was fined under new UCI rules. Ciccone's penalty includes a financial fine and loss of ranking points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 21:15 IST
Italian cyclist Giulio Ciccone secured a victory at the Tour of the Alps, marking his first stage win in nearly two years. However, his joy was overshadowed by a fine received for tossing his sunglasses into the crowd during his signature celebration.

On Monday, riding for Lidl-Trek, Ciccone sprinted to success in the opening stage in San Lorenzo Dorsino. In delight, he performed his traditional celebration, which had previously gone unpunished, as he crossed the finish line. However, new rules introduced in 2021 meant a 250 Swiss Francs fine and a deduction of 15 UCI ranking points.

Ciccone expressed his disagreement with the rule but acknowledged his oversight in not keeping up with changing regulations. After finishing the second stage in fifth place, Ciccone finds himself third in the general classification as the five-stage race continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

