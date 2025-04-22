Left Menu

Rathore's New Vision: 'Rajasthan's Road to Olympic Success'

Olympic medallist and Rajasthan sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore plans to implement a scheme similar to the Union Sports Ministry's TOPS to boost athletes from Rajasthan. The scheme aims to help athletes achieve international success, with open gyms also to promote health in villages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 22-04-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 22:14 IST
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to boost Rajasthan's sports prowess, Olympic silver-medallist and state sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore announced a new scheme on Tuesday. Similar to the Union Sports Ministry's 'Target Olympic Podium Scheme' (TOPS), this initiative will provide support to 50 sportspersons to enhance their international competitive edge.

Rathore unveiled the plan during the U-20 National Wrestling competition, stressing its goal to increase medal wins at events like the Olympics and Asian Games. He also highlighted the introduction of open gyms at gram panchayat levels, aimed at infusing health awareness in rural communities.

The initiative supports PM Narendra Modi's Fit India Movement by offering financial aid, personal coaching, and facilities similar to those of TOPS. Union Minister Raksha Khadse echoed the sentiment, attributing recent international sporting successes to improved training and facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

