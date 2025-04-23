Indian Sports Icons Condemn Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Indian sporting fraternity, deeply impacted by the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, has come forward to express grief and solidarity with the victims. Prominent athletes, including double Olympic medalists Neeraj Chopra and PV Sindhu, took a stand against the act of violence that claimed at least 26 lives.

Chopra, a revered Olympian, wrote on social media, "Heartbroken by the tragic attack in Jammu & Kashmir. Prayers for the victims and their families." Similar sentiments were echoed by PV Sindhu, who urged the nation to find strength in unity during these challenging times.

Gautam Gambhir, the Indian cricket coach and a BJP MP, alongside other sports personalities like Saina Nehwal and Harbhajan Singh, condemned the attack, calling for justice and expressing hope for a peaceful future in the region. The tragic incident has drawn attention nationwide, emphasizing India's resilience against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)