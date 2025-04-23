Left Menu

Cricket World Unites in Mourning: IPL Teams Honor Pahalgam Victims

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians players will wear black armbands during their match to honor Pahalgam terrorist attack victims. The game will feature no cheerleaders or fireworks, and a minute's silence will be observed. The attack, claimed by The Resistance Front, resulted in 26 deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-04-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 12:15 IST
During an IPL match on Wednesday, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will don black armbands in a somber tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed 26 lives.

In an unprecedented move, the match will abstain from featuring cheerleaders and fireworks, and a minute's silence will be held as a mark of respect for the individuals affected by the tragic event.

The Resistance Front, associated with the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba group, has taken responsibility for the attack, sparking widespread international condemnation. This incident rekindles tensions in the cricketing world, echoing back to the cessation of bilateral cricket between India and Pakistan following the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

