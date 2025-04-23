Sri Lanka Women Announce Revamped Squad for Tri-Nation Series

The Sri Lanka Women's cricket team has unveiled a revamped 17-member squad for the upcoming tri-nation series against India and South Africa, with Chamari Athapaththu appointed as captain. The announcement comes following an unsuccessful 2-0 ODI series in New Zealand, prompting eight changes to the roster.

Among the notable selections, spinner Malki Madara has received her first ODI call-up. Madara impressed during the T20I series in New Zealand, where her debut performance contributed to Sri Lanka's only win on their multi-format tour.

Returning players include Vishmi Gunaratne, Nilakshi Silva, Hasini Perera, Piumi Wathsala, Dewmi Vihanga, Inoka Ranaweera, and Hansima Karunaratne. The tri-nation series kicks off on April 27 in Colombo and offers crucial preparation ahead of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 in India.

