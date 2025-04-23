DP World India Championship: A Game-Changer for Indian Golf

Global smart logistics provider DP World, in partnership with the DP World Tour, has unveiled the DP World India Championship, a landmark USD4 million golf tournament. This event, set to become the largest prize-fund tournament in India, signifies a major boost for the country's international golfing profile.

The championship, co-sanctioned with the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), is scheduled to occur at the Delhi Golf Club from October 16-19. It forms a crucial part of the 'Back 9' phase of the 2025 Race to Dubai, culminating in the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

Reflecting on the success of the Indian Open and marking the Tour's return to Delhi Golf Club after several years, this event promises to elevate Indian golf on the global stage. With a world-class player lineup and substantial prize fund, it aims to enhance the sport's popularity and provide significant exposure for Indian players.

