Hopes High in East Timor for Third Papal Visit

A couple from East Timor, who have witnessed two papal visits in their lifetime, now hope for a third as the Catholic world awaits the selection of the next pope following the death of Pope Francis.

Pedro de Souza, 63, and his wife are praying for another papal visit, which they believe could help strengthen the faith of East Timor's predominantly Catholic population. The nation, also a historical outpost in the Catholic community, mourns the loss of Pope Francis by declaring seven days of mourning.

The couple recalls the impact of previous visits by John Paul II in 1989 and Pope Francis last year, events which drew global attention to their nation. De Souza believes the Church's involvement has been pivotal in the country's journey to independence and hopes the next pope will continue to support their religious unification.

