Left Menu

Hopes High in East Timor for Third Papal Visit

A devout Roman Catholic couple in East Timor are hopeful for a visit from the next pope following the death of Pope Francis. With over 97% of East Timor's population being Roman Catholic, the Church has played a significant role in the country's history and struggles for independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 18:47 IST
Hopes High in East Timor for Third Papal Visit
Pope

A couple from East Timor, who have witnessed two papal visits in their lifetime, now hope for a third as the Catholic world awaits the selection of the next pope following the death of Pope Francis.

Pedro de Souza, 63, and his wife are praying for another papal visit, which they believe could help strengthen the faith of East Timor's predominantly Catholic population. The nation, also a historical outpost in the Catholic community, mourns the loss of Pope Francis by declaring seven days of mourning.

The couple recalls the impact of previous visits by John Paul II in 1989 and Pope Francis last year, events which drew global attention to their nation. De Souza believes the Church's involvement has been pivotal in the country's journey to independence and hopes the next pope will continue to support their religious unification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025