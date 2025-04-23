Jose Maria Olazabal Joins Europe's 2025 Ryder Cup Leadership

In a significant move for European golf, Jose Maria Olazabal has taken on the role of vice captain for the 2025 Ryder Cup, officials announced Wednesday. The Spanish golf icon will work alongside captain Luke Donald to spearhead Europe's title defense in New York this September.

Olazabal, who is renowned for his two Masters victories, has a storied history with the Ryder Cup, having represented Europe seven times between 1987 and 2006. He was also the last European captain to triumph on American turf. Reflecting on his new appointment, Olazabal admitted to needing some contemplation due to the challenge posed by the New York venue.

However, his passion for the Ryder Cup prevailed. "It's very dear to my heart," Olazabal remarked, eager to rekindle cherished memories from his 31 Ryder Cup matches. This will mark his fifth tenure as vice captain, bringing vital strategic acumen to the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)