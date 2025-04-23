Left Menu

Jose Maria Olazabal Joins Europe's 2025 Ryder Cup Leadership

Jose Maria Olazabal has been appointed as Europe's vice captain for the 2025 Ryder Cup. The seasoned golfer will support captain Luke Donald in their title defense at Bethpage Black, New York. Olazabal brings extensive experience with seven Ryder Cup appearances and a history of leadership success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 19:23 IST
Jose Maria Olazabal Joins Europe's 2025 Ryder Cup Leadership

In a significant move for European golf, Jose Maria Olazabal has taken on the role of vice captain for the 2025 Ryder Cup, officials announced Wednesday. The Spanish golf icon will work alongside captain Luke Donald to spearhead Europe's title defense in New York this September.

Olazabal, who is renowned for his two Masters victories, has a storied history with the Ryder Cup, having represented Europe seven times between 1987 and 2006. He was also the last European captain to triumph on American turf. Reflecting on his new appointment, Olazabal admitted to needing some contemplation due to the challenge posed by the New York venue.

However, his passion for the Ryder Cup prevailed. "It's very dear to my heart," Olazabal remarked, eager to rekindle cherished memories from his 31 Ryder Cup matches. This will mark his fifth tenure as vice captain, bringing vital strategic acumen to the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025