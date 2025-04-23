Left Menu

Klaasen and Manohar's Rescue Act Saves SRH from Collapse

Heinrich Klaasen and Abhinav Manohar helped Sunrisers Hyderabad recover from a disastrous start, scoring crucial runs against Mumbai Indians in their IPL match. Despite early collapses, Klaasen and Manohar's partnership set SRH on the path to a respectable 143/8, keeping their tournament hopes alive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-04-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 21:35 IST
In a dramatic IPL match, Heinrich Klaasen and Abhinav Manohar spearheaded a comeback for Sunrisers Hyderabad after their top-order collapsed against Mumbai Indians.

Klaasen's blistering 71, supported by Manohar's steady 43, helped SRH recover from 35/5 to end at 143/8. Klaasen's innings included nine fours and two sixes, showcasing his ability to rebound under pressure.

Despite a tough position in the league, this partnership offered some hope for SRH, who will need more performances like this to climb the points table.

(With inputs from agencies.)

