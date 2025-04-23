Jasprit Bumrah Joins Elite Club with 300 T20 Wickets

Jasprit Bumrah, a prominent figure for both Mumbai Indians and the Indian cricket team, has etched his name in the annals of T20 cricket after securing his 300th wicket. This achievement positions him as the fourth Indian cricketer to reach this landmark, joining an esteemed group of bowlers.

Bumrah's significant moment came during an IPL 2025 encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Uppal Stadium. Delivering a spell marked by precision, he picked up a crucial wicket for MI in his four-over quota, finishing with figures of 1/39. This contribution was vital in a match where SRH staged a spirited comeback.

Moreover, this milestone aligns him with Lasith Malinga as the joint-highest wicket-taker for Mumbai Indians, with 170 scalps. With 300 wickets in 238 matches globally and an average of 22.78 in IPL, Bumrah continues to be a formidable force. Mumbai Indians clinched victory after opting to field first and capitalized on a strong bowling display, with key performances from Trent Boult and Deepak Pandya.

(With inputs from agencies.)