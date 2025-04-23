Left Menu

Jasprit Bumrah Joins Elite Club with 300 T20 Wickets

Jasprit Bumrah reaches a milestone in IPL 2025, becoming the fourth Indian bowler to claim 300 T20 wickets. During an intense match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Bumrah took a critical wicket, leveling with Malinga for Mumbai Indians. MI emerged victorious with a dominant performance from their bowlers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 22:11 IST
Jasprit Bumrah Joins Elite Club with 300 T20 Wickets
Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jasprit Bumrah, a prominent figure for both Mumbai Indians and the Indian cricket team, has etched his name in the annals of T20 cricket after securing his 300th wicket. This achievement positions him as the fourth Indian cricketer to reach this landmark, joining an esteemed group of bowlers.

Bumrah's significant moment came during an IPL 2025 encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Uppal Stadium. Delivering a spell marked by precision, he picked up a crucial wicket for MI in his four-over quota, finishing with figures of 1/39. This contribution was vital in a match where SRH staged a spirited comeback.

Moreover, this milestone aligns him with Lasith Malinga as the joint-highest wicket-taker for Mumbai Indians, with 170 scalps. With 300 wickets in 238 matches globally and an average of 22.78 in IPL, Bumrah continues to be a formidable force. Mumbai Indians clinched victory after opting to field first and capitalized on a strong bowling display, with key performances from Trent Boult and Deepak Pandya.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025