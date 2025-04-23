Left Menu

Mumbai Indians Triumph in Thrilling Chase

The Mumbai Indians successfully chased a target of 144 runs against their opponents, securing a win with 15.4 overs. Key contributions came from Rohit Sharma, who scored 70 runs, and Suryakumar Yadav, who remained unbeaten at 40. The team showcased a strong batting performance despite losing three wickets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-04-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 23:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Indians emerged victorious in a gripping match, chasing down a target of 144 runs set by their opponents. They reached the total in 15.4 overs, highlighting their formidable batting prowess.

Rohit Sharma was a standout performer, delivering a stellar innings with 70 runs before being dismissed. His efforts laid a solid foundation for the victory.

Following Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav played a crucial role by staying not out at 40, ensuring the team reached their target with ease. Despite losing three wickets, the Mumbai Indians maintained their momentum under pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

