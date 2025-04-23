Mumbai Indians Triumph in Thrilling Chase

The Mumbai Indians emerged victorious in a gripping match, chasing down a target of 144 runs set by their opponents. They reached the total in 15.4 overs, highlighting their formidable batting prowess.

Rohit Sharma was a standout performer, delivering a stellar innings with 70 runs before being dismissed. His efforts laid a solid foundation for the victory.

Following Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav played a crucial role by staying not out at 40, ensuring the team reached their target with ease. Despite losing three wickets, the Mumbai Indians maintained their momentum under pressure.

