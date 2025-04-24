Left Menu

Sachin Tendulkar: Celebrating 52 Years of Unmatched Cricketing Legacy

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar celebrates his 52nd birthday, marking an extraordinary career with 34,357 international runs. His legacy includes pioneering achievements such as holding the record for most Test appearances, amassing 15,921 Test runs, and setting world records across formats. Tendulkar remains an unparalleled icon in cricket history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 10:22 IST
Sachin Tendulkar: Celebrating 52 Years of Unmatched Cricketing Legacy
Sachin Tendulkar (Photo: @ICC/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India commemorates the 52nd birthday of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, whose career stands unmatched in the history of the sport. Renowned for his record-breaking feats, Tendulkar has amassed 34,357 international runs, securing his place as the most successful batsman in cricket history.

Tendulkar's technical prowess and insatiable hunger for runs defined him as a standout player, particularly in Test cricket. Known as the 'Master Blaster,' he has appeared in 200 Test matches, more than any player ever. His 15,921 Test runs, dotted with 51 centuries and the highest number of fours, underscore his dominance.

Tendulkar's cricketing journey, spanning over 22 dynamic years, is marked by remarkable achievements in ODIs. In 1998, he scored 1,894 runs and nine centuries, maintaining the record for the most runs and centuries in a calendar year. This unparalleled tenure includes 145 half-centuries and 2,016 fours, marking him as a titan in the one-day international format.

Beyond sheer numbers, Tendulkar's records resonate through milestones like reaching 18,000 ODI runs faster than any other player. His 76 Player of the Match awards, countless centuries against Australia, and historic number of runs across formats further solidify his legendary status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025