India commemorates the 52nd birthday of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, whose career stands unmatched in the history of the sport. Renowned for his record-breaking feats, Tendulkar has amassed 34,357 international runs, securing his place as the most successful batsman in cricket history.

Tendulkar's technical prowess and insatiable hunger for runs defined him as a standout player, particularly in Test cricket. Known as the 'Master Blaster,' he has appeared in 200 Test matches, more than any player ever. His 15,921 Test runs, dotted with 51 centuries and the highest number of fours, underscore his dominance.

Tendulkar's cricketing journey, spanning over 22 dynamic years, is marked by remarkable achievements in ODIs. In 1998, he scored 1,894 runs and nine centuries, maintaining the record for the most runs and centuries in a calendar year. This unparalleled tenure includes 145 half-centuries and 2,016 fours, marking him as a titan in the one-day international format.

Beyond sheer numbers, Tendulkar's records resonate through milestones like reaching 18,000 ODI runs faster than any other player. His 76 Player of the Match awards, countless centuries against Australia, and historic number of runs across formats further solidify his legendary status.

