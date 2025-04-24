Carlos Alcaraz Withdraws from Madrid Open to Recover from Injuries

Carlos Alcaraz, a standout figure in tennis, announced his withdrawal from the Madrid Open on Thursday. The decision follows health concerns, citing hamstring and groin injuries, as the young athlete focuses on recovery ahead of defending his French Open title next month.

Alcaraz sustained the injuries during the Barcelona Open final, where he was defeated by Denmark's Holger Rune. This setback has resulted in a dip to third in the world rankings. Despite the setback, Alcaraz remains optimistic, expressing plans for more medical evaluations on Monday.

While the Madrid Open holds a special place in Alcaraz's heart, the focus remains on the upcoming Grand Slam events. With the Italian Open and French Open on the horizon, Alcaraz is keen on ensuring a full recovery to return to the court in top form.

