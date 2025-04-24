Left Menu

Sunrisers' Strategy Shakeup: Promote Klaasen to Maximize Potential

Sunrisers Hyderabad's middle-order batsman Heinrich Klaasen impressed with a remarkable performance, sparking calls for promotion up the order. Despite Klaasen's effort, MI bested SRH with a decisive win. Former England player Nick Knight and Varun Aaron advocate for Klaasen's strategic repositioning, highlighting his potential to impact future matches significantly.

Former England batter Nick Knight has expressed that Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) should promote their wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen up the batting order. Knight believes the South African player is capable of achieving more if given the opportunity earlier on in innings, rather than at number five or six.

In a gritty display against Mumbai Indians (MI), Klaasen, with his partner Abhinav Manohar, stabilized SRH from a dire situation of 35/5 to a steady 143/8. Klaasen's significant contribution of 71 runs in the game was a highlight amidst otherwise lackluster team performances, emphasizing his consecutive consistency this season.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo's TimeOut show, both Knight and former Indian pacer Varun Aaron urged for Klaasen to face more deliveries as he has been SRH's most consistent batter. SRH's head coach Daniel Vettori also praised the crucial partnership between Klaasen and Abhinav in a tough match setting. Despite their efforts, MI clinched a seven-wicket victory, propelling them up to third in the league standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

