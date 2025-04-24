India Gears Up for Record Rally at APRC Asia Zone

Defending champions of the APRC India leg, Harkrishan Wadia and Kunal Kashyap from Arka Motorsports, are set to lead the Indian charge in the Asia Zone round of the Asia Pacific Rally Championship, scheduled from April 25-27 at the Madras International Circuit.

The rally will witness a record 21 entries, marking an all-time high for India in the APRC Asia Cup. This significant event will run parallel to the FMSCI Indu Chandhok Memorial Indian Rally Championship, organized by the Madras Motor Sports Club.

In addition to the champions, the rally will be fiercely contested by former INRC champion Amittrajit Ghosh, 2019 champion Chetan Shivram with E Shivaprakash, and Naveen Puligilla with Santhosh Thomas, adding an extra competitive edge to the lineup. The competition will see Anushriya Gulati as the sole female driver and Jeet Jhabhak debuting the Hyundai i20.

(With inputs from agencies.)