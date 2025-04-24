Left Menu

Threats to PSL Broadcast Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

The Pakistan Super League broadcast is at risk following the Pahelgam attack attributed to Pakistani terrorists. With escalating tensions, Indian crew members are set to be replaced, affecting the production team that ensures smooth coverage. The National Security Council mandates the departure of Indian nationals from Pakistan.

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) broadcast faces uncertainty as tensions rise between India and Pakistan following a terrorist attack in Pahelgam. The escalating situation has prompted the replacement of Indian crew members integral to the PSL's smooth broadcast.

The incident in Kashmir's Pahelgam area, where 26 Indian nationals were killed, has heightened cross-border tensions. According to a source from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), plans are underway to replace the Indian production and broadcast crew, which includes engineers, production managers, and player-tracking experts.

In a meeting held in Islamabad, the National Security Council decided that all Indian nationals should exit Pakistan within the next 48 hours, adding urgency to the PCB's efforts to find new personnel. Indian crew members have been advised to minimize movements until their departure is secured.

