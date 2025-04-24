Left Menu

Nitin Belurkar Takes Lead at Maharashtra International Chess Tournament

Nitin Belurkar of Goa leads the 3rd Maharashtra International Open Grandmaster chess tournament after the sixth round. Playing black, Belurkar drew against Madhya Pradesh's Ayush Sharma, ending his five-win streak. Sharma holds second place, with several players tied closely behind.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 24-04-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 21:03 IST
Nitin Belurkar Takes Lead at Maharashtra International Chess Tournament
  • Country:
  • India

Goa's Nitin Belurkar has emerged as the sole leader with 5.5 points following the sixth round of the 3rd Maharashtra International Open Grandmaster Chess Tournament concluded on Thursday.

Belurkar, playing with the black pieces, chose the Sicilian Defence and settled for a draw against Madhya Pradesh's Ayush Sharma after 32 moves. This result marks Belurkar's first draw after a sequence of five consecutive wins.

Currently, Ayush Sharma holds the second position with five points. Elsewhere, several participants, including Petrosyan Manuel and Deepan Chakkravarthy J, also remain strong contenders with 4.5 points each.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025