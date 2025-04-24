Left Menu

Tennis Legend Federer to Kick Off 24 Hours of Le Mans

Roger Federer will officially start the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans race this June. Known for inviting influential figures, the race previously featured Zinedine Zidane. Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam winner, expressed his admiration for the endurance required. Several Swiss racers, including Sebastien Buemi, have claimed victory in recent years.

Updated: 24-04-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 22:22 IST
Roger Federer, the Swiss tennis icon, has been named the official starter for this year's prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans sportscar race, scheduled for June. The announcement was made by organizers on Thursday, confirming Federer's role in lowering the flag for the 93rd edition of the endurance race.

The procedure of inviting a prominent international figure to commence the race is a longstanding tradition upheld by the Automobile Club de l'Ouest. Pierre Fillon, the president of the ACO, expressed immense pride in welcoming Federer, emphasizing how his influence surpasses the domain of tennis itself.

Federer, who boasts an impressive 20 Grand Slam titles, has always admired the race's demand for commitment and precision. Recent editions were won by Ferrari, with Swiss driver Sebastien Buemi achieving multiple victories, solidifying the legacy of Swiss excellence in Le Mans history.

