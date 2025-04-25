Left Menu

Real Valladolid's Tumultuous LaLiga Exit and a Possible Ownership Change

Real Valladolid was relegated from LaLiga after a heavy defeat to Real Betis, marking their third demotion since Ronaldo's ownership began in 2018. Despite efforts, the team struggled with only four wins all season. Ronaldo is reportedly considering selling his stake in the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 04:59 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 04:59 IST
Real Valladolid's Tumultuous LaLiga Exit and a Possible Ownership Change
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Real Valladolid has faced another major setback as they were relegated from Spain's LaLiga following a demoralizing 5-1 loss to Real Betis. This defeat solidified their position in the relegation zone, as they amassed only 16 points from 33 games this season, with just four victories to their name.

This relegation is the team's third since the legendary Brazilian striker Ronaldo took the reins as majority owner in 2018. Ronaldo is now rumored to be contemplating the sale of his stake in Real Valladolid. 'It's a hard day, and the dressing room is heartbroken. We are where we deserve to be,' coach Alvaro Rubio candidly expressed to DAZN.

Despite a challenging season that included managerial changes and difficult losses, Rubio remains steadfast in his commitment to the team. 'We'll pick ourselves up,' he vowed, acknowledging the unwavering effort from his players. Meanwhile, with two relegation spots still at stake, teams like Leganes and Las Palmas are nervously watching the standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025