Real Valladolid has faced another major setback as they were relegated from Spain's LaLiga following a demoralizing 5-1 loss to Real Betis. This defeat solidified their position in the relegation zone, as they amassed only 16 points from 33 games this season, with just four victories to their name.

This relegation is the team's third since the legendary Brazilian striker Ronaldo took the reins as majority owner in 2018. Ronaldo is now rumored to be contemplating the sale of his stake in Real Valladolid. 'It's a hard day, and the dressing room is heartbroken. We are where we deserve to be,' coach Alvaro Rubio candidly expressed to DAZN.

Despite a challenging season that included managerial changes and difficult losses, Rubio remains steadfast in his commitment to the team. 'We'll pick ourselves up,' he vowed, acknowledging the unwavering effort from his players. Meanwhile, with two relegation spots still at stake, teams like Leganes and Las Palmas are nervously watching the standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)