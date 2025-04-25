Left Menu

Breaking Boundaries: Gender Parity Achieved at the 2028 Olympics

The 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics will mark a historic milestone with a majority of female athletes participating, thanks to expanded women's soccer and gender-equal events. With 50.7% female athletes included, new sports and team expansions promote parity, reflecting the IOC's commitment to equality in sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 25-04-2025 09:24 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 09:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
For the first time ever, the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics will feature more female athletes than male participants, thanks to transformative changes in women's sports.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced that the women's soccer tournament will outsize the men's event with 16 teams compared to 12, further promoting gender balance.

This milestone aligns with the IOC's policy of gender parity, achieved by including new sports and team events, marking a significant step forward for women's athletics globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

