Breaking Boundaries: Gender Parity Achieved at the 2028 Olympics

For the first time ever, the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics will feature more female athletes than male participants, thanks to transformative changes in women's sports.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced that the women's soccer tournament will outsize the men's event with 16 teams compared to 12, further promoting gender balance.

This milestone aligns with the IOC's policy of gender parity, achieved by including new sports and team events, marking a significant step forward for women's athletics globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)