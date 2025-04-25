Left Menu

Novak Djokovic: The Last Stand of Tennis' Big Four

Novak Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam winner, remains active in tennis amid a generational shift. With Federer, Nadal, and Murray retired, Djokovic strives to keep the sport thriving. He aims for his 100th tour-level title before the French Open, emphasizing tennis' eternal legacy over individual players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 09:52 IST
Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic, the legendary 24-time Grand Slam champion, acknowledges the generational transition in tennis with new players emerging but insists he isn't ready to disappear quietly. Despite not replicating his 2023 success, Djokovic is determined to make his mark in the tennis world.

As Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, and Andy Murray retire, Djokovic remains the final member of the 'Big Four.' He is committed to contributing to the sport, saying, "The last 20 years were dominated mostly by the four of us." Speaking at the Madrid Open, Djokovic highlighted the ongoing adjustment among fans coming to terms with this shift.

Engaged in pursuing his 100th tour-level title before the French Open, Djokovic underscores that tennis transcends any individual. "We're all here in the service of the sport," he stated, emphasizing tennis' timeless nature and his role in maintaining its appeal.

