Curling's Rock League: Revolutionizing the Ice Game

Curling is set to break new ground with the introduction of its first professional league, the Rock League, announced by The Curling Group, owners of the Grand Slam of Curling. This league aims to unite past and future Olympians under one banner.

Beginning next April, the six-week season will feature teams traveling throughout Canada, the United States, and Europe, creating an international flair never seen before in the sport. Olympians such as Jennifer Jones, Bruce Mouat, and Brad Jacobs have joined as advisers and captains, bringing significant experience and prestige to the league.

The Rock League is designed to foster a dynamic competitive environment where top curlers from diverse backgrounds will come together. It promises thrilling matchups and a chance to forge new rivalries and alliances, paving the way for curling's professional future.

