Sports Headlines: Triumphs, Twists, and Turmoil

Evan Mobley, playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, has clinched the title of NBA Defensive Player of the Year for the 2024-25 season, thanks to his impressive shot-blocking skills.

In MLB news, the San Francisco Giants continue their unexpectedly strong start with a comeback against the Milwaukee Brewers, sealing a win with crucial plays in the eighth inning.

The NFL Draft saw big moves as the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Travis Hunter, a promising two-way player, while quarterback Cam Ward made headlines as the overall first pick for the Tennessee Titans.

(With inputs from agencies.)