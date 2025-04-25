Indian Boxers Punch Through to Asian U-15 & U-17 Championship Semifinals

At the Asian U-15 & U-17 Championships, Indian boxers delivered stellar performances, booking their spots in the semifinals. Khushi Chand and Tikam Singh led the charge with early wins in their quarterfinal matches.

Khushi, fighting in the 46 kg category, dominated over Nguyen Thi Hong Yen of Vietnam, ending the bout prematurely. In a similar fashion, Tikam Singh, competing in the 52 kg category, overpowered Palestine's Othman Diab.

The male fighters, including Ambekar Meetei, Udham Singh, and Rahul Gariya, secured unanimous 5-0 victories, while Aman Dev clinched a close win. Jiya and Jannat excelled in their bouts, maintaining India's strong showing.

(With inputs from agencies.)