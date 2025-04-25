Josh Hazlewood's Stellar Performance Lifts RCB
RCB's Josh Hazlewood showcased a world-class bowling performance, securing a crucial win against Rajasthan Royals. With impressive death-over deliveries, he led RCB to climb the points table. Head Coach Andy Flower praised his strategic skills, highlighting the impact of RCB's robust pace attack this season.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Josh Hazlewood demonstrated his prowess as a world-class bowler, thriving under pressure in any format. Head Coach Andy Flower lauded Hazlewood's tactical ability, emphasizing his crucial contributions in RCB's 11-run victory over Rajasthan Royals.
In a vital home game win, RCB jumped to third place on the points table. Hazlewood's outstanding performances in the death overs saw him capture four wickets, conceding just seven runs in his last two overs, and delivering a stellar spell of 4-0-33-4. Flower praised RCB's strong pace trio as key to their successful season so far.
With upcoming matches primarily at their home ground, Flower highlighted RCB's need to consolidate this victory into further success. The batting strength was underlined by the impactful performances of Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals' Sandeep Sharma acknowledged his team's struggles in critical match moments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
