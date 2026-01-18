Left Menu

Virat Kohli's Historic Century Anchors India

Virat Kohli scored his 54th ODI century against New Zealand in the series finale, helping India in a challenging run-chase. After missing the milestone in the first ODI, Kohli's century came off 91 balls, sparking a crucial 88-run partnership with Nitish Kumar Reddy to stabilize India's innings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 18-01-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 21:02 IST
Virat Kohli's Historic Century Anchors India
Virat Kohli
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable display of batting prowess, Virat Kohli notched his record-extending 54th century in One-Day Internationals against New Zealand during the series climax on Sunday.

Kohli, who was previously denied century glory after falling for 93 in Vadodara, reached the coveted three-figure mark with a single from Zak Foulkes' final delivery of the 40th over. His innings included a total of eight fours and two sixes, achieving the century from his 91st ball.

When India found themselves precariously poised at 71 for four in pursuit of New Zealand's 337 for eight, Kohli anchored the innings steadfastly. His pivotal contribution was an 88-run partnership with Nitish Kumar Reddy (53) for the fifth wicket, steering India toward stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

 Global
2
Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

 Global
3
Deadly Train Collision Shocks Southern Spain: 21 Dead in Tragic Incident

Deadly Train Collision Shocks Southern Spain: 21 Dead in Tragic Incident

 Spain
4
Guatemala's State of Siege: Battle Against Barrio 18

Guatemala's State of Siege: Battle Against Barrio 18

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026