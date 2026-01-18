Virat Kohli's Historic Century Anchors India

In a remarkable display of batting prowess, Virat Kohli notched his record-extending 54th century in One-Day Internationals against New Zealand during the series climax on Sunday.

Kohli, who was previously denied century glory after falling for 93 in Vadodara, reached the coveted three-figure mark with a single from Zak Foulkes' final delivery of the 40th over. His innings included a total of eight fours and two sixes, achieving the century from his 91st ball.

When India found themselves precariously poised at 71 for four in pursuit of New Zealand's 337 for eight, Kohli anchored the innings steadfastly. His pivotal contribution was an 88-run partnership with Nitish Kumar Reddy (53) for the fifth wicket, steering India toward stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)