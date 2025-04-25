Left Menu

Hazlewood's Heroics: RCB Triumph Over Rajasthan Royals

Josh Hazlewood's remarkable performance led the Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a thrilling victory against Rajasthan Royals. Despite losing the toss, RCB posted an impressive score, anchored by Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal's partnership. Hazlewood's four-wicket haul ensured the win, solidifying RCB's standing in the tournament.

Updated: 25-04-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 13:25 IST
Hazlewood's Heroics: RCB Triumph Over Rajasthan Royals
Josh Hazlewood and Virat Kohli celebrating (Photo: @RCBTweets/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a stunning show of cricketing prowess, Josh Hazlewood emerged as the linchpin for Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victory over Rajasthan Royals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The ex-RCB captain Anil Kumble lauded Hazlewood's 'special' performance, which was pivotal as RCB chased a challenging score.

The match commenced under pressure for Bengaluru after losing the toss, with Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal putting up a formidable 95-run stand for the second wicket. This crucial partnership paved the way for RCB to set a daunting 205/5 target, despite a tricky surface.

Josh Hazlewood, hailed by former head coach Sanjay Bangar as 'a captain's dream,' shone with a four-wicket haul, quashing Rajasthan's hopes of breaking their losing streak. His deliveries in the death overs were strategic and precise, ultimately steering RCB to a crucial 11-run victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

