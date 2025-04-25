Sahith Theegala and Aaron Rai Shine Amid Star-Studded Zurich Classic

Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala, paired with the Indian-rooted pro Aaron Rai, posted an impressive nine-under at the Zurich Classic, achieving a tie for 13th position by the end of the day. The duo is just five strokes behind the leading PGA Tour newcomers Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo, who scored a remarkable 14-under.

Making his first appearance post-Masters triumph, Rory McIlroy partnered with Shane Lowry delivered a stellar performance, carding an 8-under 64 in the Four-ball round of the Zurich Classic. Meanwhile, another Indian-American star, Akshay Bhatia, sponsored by Hero, tied for 18th alongside Carson Young with their eight-under finish.

The tournament, known for its team play format, saw notable performances from other pairs including Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama who are currently tied for third. The event moves to alternate shot play on Friday, promising intense competition among some of golf's bright talents.

(With inputs from agencies.)