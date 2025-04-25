Left Menu

McLaren to Exit Formula E, Pursue New Racing Ventures

McLaren will depart the Formula E Championship after the 2024-25 season to refocus on Formula One, IndyCar, and a hypercar project set for the 2027 World Endurance Championship. This decision follows a strategic review. Discussions for new partnerships or ownership continue to ensure team stability.

McLaren has announced its departure from the all-electric Formula E championship after the 2024-25 season, redirecting their focus toward Formula One, IndyCar, and an ambitious hypercar venture that will enter the World Endurance Championship in 2027.

The reigning Formula One constructors champions confirmed this decision came after a comprehensive strategic review of their operations. McLaren CEO Zak Brown stated the timing aligns with McLaren Racing's overall strategic aims.

Despite the exit, a Formula E spokesperson noted ongoing discussions with potential partners to ensure the team's continued presence in the championship, possibly under a new guise, ensuring its sustained competitiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

