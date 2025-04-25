McLaren to Exit Formula E, Pursue New Racing Ventures

McLaren has announced its departure from the all-electric Formula E championship after the 2024-25 season, redirecting their focus toward Formula One, IndyCar, and an ambitious hypercar venture that will enter the World Endurance Championship in 2027.

The reigning Formula One constructors champions confirmed this decision came after a comprehensive strategic review of their operations. McLaren CEO Zak Brown stated the timing aligns with McLaren Racing's overall strategic aims.

Despite the exit, a Formula E spokesperson noted ongoing discussions with potential partners to ensure the team's continued presence in the championship, possibly under a new guise, ensuring its sustained competitiveness.

