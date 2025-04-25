Experience Key as SRH Gears Up for Clash Against CSK

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins has underscored the vital role of experience in the bowling lineup, reflecting on last year's team composition featuring T. Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Jaydev Unadkat. Speaking exclusively to Jio Hotstar, Cummins acknowledged that this lineup provided a formidable foundation for the team.

Cummins cited the similarities with this year's squad, which includes Harshal Patel, Mohammad Shami, and the return of Jaydev Unadkat, emphasizing their seasoned composure. Highlighting the importance of maintaining confidence under pressure, Cummins remarked, "I feel keeping a cool head when the batters are scoring runs and the ball's flying around is really important."

The Sunrisers prepare to face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an IPL clash at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. Both teams share identical records with two wins and six losses, but historically, CSK boasts a dominant record against SRH, especially at Chepauk, where they have remained unbeaten against Hyderabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)